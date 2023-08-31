Fadnavis is ‘super CM’, we know about Ajit Pawar’s ‘dadagiri’: Patole

Mumbai, Aug 31 (PTI) Deputy Chief Minster Devendra Fadnavis is the “super CM” of Maharashtra, said state Congress president Nana Patole on Thursday, citing the government’s recent move to route files to the CM through the senior BJP leader.

He also ridiculed the ruling Shiv Sena MLAs referring to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s “dadagiri”.

Patole was responding to questions about a note by Chief Secretary Manoj Saunik directing all departments to move files through Fadnavis, after Ajit Pawar, before going for clearance from Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Ajit Pawar broke away from the Sharad Pawar-founded Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) last month and joined the ruling coalition of the BJP and Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

“We have seen Ajit Pawar’s ‘dadagiri’. Shiv Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde toppled the MVA government accusing Ajit Pawar (of high-handedness) and now he has joined them in government,” the Congress leader said.

Ajit Pawar held the finance portfolio in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government, comprising NCP, Shiv Sena and Congress. The MVA government fell last June after a rebellion by Shinde split the Sena. Shinde then tied up with the BJP to become CM.

Ajit Pawar and eight senior NCP leaders took oath as ministers last month. PTI MR NR