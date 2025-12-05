Fadnavis lauds quota for orphans policy, describes it as step towards social justice

Mumbai, Dec 5 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday termed the state government's policy to provide 1 per cent reservation for orphans in education and jobs as "historic", describing it as a major step towards social justice and equality of opportunity.

Marking the first anniversary of assuming office, Fadnavis interacted with beneficiaries of the policy, which he said was rooted in Dr B R Ambedkar's principle of equal opportunity.

The initiative has enabled more than 800 orphaned youth to secure government employment so far, he said.

The Maharashtra government had in 2018 introduced 1 per cent quota for orphans in government jobs and education during Fadnavis's previous term as chief minister. It recently revised the eligibility criterion by making it applicable to "vacant posts" instead of "available posts".

The chief minister said unspoken emotions often communicate the most, and added that true satisfaction lies in bringing about social transformation through action.

Fadnavis cited the examples of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Dr Ambedkar, and said that an individual's work outlives him and creates a legacy.

He urged beneficiaries, who have achieved success through struggle, to contribute to society.

"Giving back to the society that supported us is the real responsibility," he said, appealing for continued empathy, sensitivity and sustained efforts for the welfare of orphans. PTI MR ARU