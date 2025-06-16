Fadnavis launches 'Dharti Aba Janajatiya Gram Utkarsha Abhiyan'; hails PM for scheme

Palghar, Jun 16 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday launched the 'Pradhan Mantri Dharti Aba Janajatiya Gram Utkarsha Abhiyan' in Palghar with the aim of providing modern skill training, including in Artificial Intelligence, to prepare tribal youth for emerging opportunities.

At a function, the CM paid tribute to freedom fighter Birsa Munda and announced several developmental schemes targeting the tribal population of 32 districts in the state, including in 635 villages here.

At the event, MoUs were signed with multiple companies as part of the scheme for industry-relevant training programmes.

"A total of 57 companies have partnered for skill training, with special focus on AI in collaboration with Cement Corporation of India. We are going to be future ready. The mentality of some people is that they seek employment without training. That will not work. From day one, we have started training in AI and other critical skills because jobs will require it," he said.

He said crane operator training, which is the first of its kind in India, will be introduced in connection with the mega Vadhvan port in the district so that sons of the soil become primary beneficiaries of the resultant employment boom.

He reiterated that the mega port, in Dahanu here, will generate 10 lakh job opportunities, with preference to residents of the region.

Calling Pradhan Mantri Dharti Aba Janajatiya Gram Utkarsha Abhiyan the biggest programmes for tribals since Independence, Fadnavis hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing long-overdue recognition to tribal freedom fighters and ensuring their legacy reaches every village.

He asked officials to resolve all pending Forest Rights Act cases by August 15, and also tackle migration by getting children of the Katkari tribal community admitted into 'ashram' schools.

Fadnavis also launched the Maharashtra Bamboo Mission on the occasion.

Among those who attended were Ganesh Naik and Mangal Prabhat Lodha, state ministers for forests and skill development, respectively. PTI COR BNM