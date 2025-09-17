Fadnavis leads Maharashtra in greeting PM Modi on birthday; calls him global statesman, inspiration

Mumbai, Sep 17 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday led the state in greeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday, describing him as a visionary leader and the force behind the new 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

Fadnavis called Modi a global statesman, saying he redefined and revived India's identity on the world stage.

"Heartiest birthday greetings to the great visionary, our leader and inspiration PM Narendra Modiji from the people of Maharashtra," he posted on X.

PM Modi has always placed nation building above everything else, redefined the path of development and steered India with a global vision, he said.

Extending birthday wishes to the PM, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, "With the resolve for a new India, honourable Modi ji has taken strong steps, and the picture has changed in the next ten years. The India that was viewed with a secondary gaze on the global stage by being called a 'developing country', today the greatness of that India is resounding the world." He said the PM was working with the same enthusiasm, zeal and passion as a "75-year-old youth".

"We are all fellow travellers in Modi ji's development journey. With the intention that our contribution should also be in this great yajna of making India a developed nation by 2047, we are walking step in step with him. Maharashtra will not lag behind anywhere," Shinde said.

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said the PM always works for the progress of all sections of society and giving new direction to the nation's development.

"I am confident that under your leadership, India will become stronger, more prosperous and self-reliant. Wishing you excellent health and a long life," he said.

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar wished good health, happiness and long life to PM Modi.

"I wish for the continued progress of our nation under your able guidance and look forward for its greater well-being and development in the years ahead," the former Union minister said in a post on X.

Senior leader of the ruling NCP, Praful Patel, said, "Your visionary leadership and unwavering commitment continue to shape India's journey of growth and pride. Wishing you good health, happiness and many more years of service to the nation." BJP leader Raj Purohit described PM Modi as a "father figure" for Indians and said his dedication to the nation echoes the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi.

"Mahatma Gandhi was called the Father of the Nation, and today, Narendra Modi is rightly seen as a father figure who tirelessly works for the country. PM Modi's work for the poor, youth and women shows his service is akin to a father's care and guidance," he told PTI.