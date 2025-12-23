Fadnavis made tall claims but forgot and failed to fulfil them: Maharashtra Cong chief slams CM

Dhule, Dec 23 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal on Tuesday hit out at Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, accusing him of making "tall claims", including carving out a separate Vidarbha and vowing not to ally with the NCP, but failing to keep the promises.

He also alleged that the ruling BJP indulged in divisive politics, while his party stood for unity.

Addressing a public meeting in Dhule in north Maharashtra to launch the party's campaign for the next month's municipal corporation elections, Sapkal said CM Fadnavis made false claims and forgot his own assurances.

"He had spoken about a separate Vidarbha, vowed not to ally with the NCP and made tall claims on farmers' loan waivers and financial assistance to women, but none of these promises were fulfilled," the Congress leader alleged.

Elections to 29 municipal corporations will be held on January 15, while the counting of votes will take place the next day.

Taking a swipe at the BJP, the Congress leader said the party had no contribution to India's freedom struggle.

"Under the leadership of the Congress, the country united during the freedom movement and lakhs of people made sacrifices. That legacy belongs to the Congress. Those whose ancestors stood with the British during the freedom struggle are in power today," he alleged.

Sapkal further alleged that the Jan Sangh, the BJP's predecessor, had aligned with the Muslim League and enjoyed power, while claiming that the BJP had no role in the Quit India Movement.

This country belongs to everyone, not to any one section, he said.

"The Congress has always worked to protect social harmony, whereas the BJP's politics is based on breaking society along caste and religious lines," he said.

Sapkal appealed to voters to hand the party a clear mandate in the Dhule Municipal Corporation just like they had supported it in the Lok Sabha elections last year.

He said the Congress had achieved significant success in the Lok Sabha elections and also performed well in municipal polls.

"The people of Dhule sent (Congress candidate) Shobha Bachhav to Parliament. Now, they should give the Congress a one-party rule in the municipal corporation," Sapkal said.

Several leaders and office-bearers from different political parties, including the Samajwadi Party, NCP, AIMIM, Shiv Sena and BJP, joined the Congress in Dhule in Sapkal's presence. PTI MR NP