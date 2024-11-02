Fadnavis meets BJP rebel Gopal Shetty to get him to opt out of assembly poll fray

Mumbai, Nov 2 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met rebel BJP leader Gopal Shetty on Saturday to convince him to opt out of the fray from Borivali assembly seat in north Mumbai.

Shetty, a two time Lok Sabha MP and MLA for several terms, is contesting as an independent candidate after the BJP overlooked his candidature and gave the ticket to Sanjay Upadhyay.

In a post on X, BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde said Shetty has assured Fadnavis he will never quit the BJP and would not do anything that will hurt the party.

Tawde also posted photos of Shetty and Fadnavis.

However, there is no clarity on whether Shetty will withdraw from the fray. The last date for withdrawing nominations is November 4.

"I made this decision not in pursuit of a party ticket but out of concern for the local workers who have been continually overlooked. Together, let's bring positive change to our constituency," Shetty had said after filing nomination papers last week. PTI PR BNM