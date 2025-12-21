Fadnavis meets Gadkari, BJP leaders ahead of Nagpur civic polls

Nagpur, Dec 21 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday visited Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's residence and met BJP leaders and officer-bearers in view of the upcoming civic elections in Nagpur, sources said.

The elections for the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) will be held on January 15, 2026. In the last civic polls, the BJP won 108 out of the 151 seats, Congress 28, BSP 10 and the undivided Shiv Sena and NCP bagged two and one seat, respectively.

According to sources, Fadnavis held a meeting with Gadkari, MLA Pravin Datke, BJP city unit chief Dayashankar Tiwari, Upendra Kothekar and other local office-bearers.

During a public meeting on Saturday, Gadkari urged BJP workers to stand firmly behind the candidate selected by the party and ensure that the next Nagpur mayor is from the fold. PTI CLS ARU