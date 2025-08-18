Fadnavis meets Guv Radhakrishnan, presents him book of Shivaji Maharaj's letters

Mumbai, Aug 18 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday paid a courtesy visit to Governor C P Radhakrishnan, who has been named as the NDA's vice-presidential candidate, at the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.

Radhakrishnan later left for New Delhi.

At the airport here, Fadnavis, accompanied by state Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar, presented to the governor a book containing the unpublished letters of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, a release from the Raj Bhavan said.

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Sunday named Radhakrishnan, a seasoned BJP leader belonging to a key OBC caste from Tamil Nadu with an RSS background, as its vice-presidential candidate.

BJP president J P Nadda made the announcement following a meeting of the party's parliamentary board, which included Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and consultation with the party's allies.

Nadda appealed for unanimous election of Radhakrishnan (67), an OBC leader and two-time former Lok Sabha member from Coimbatore, to the constitutional position, saying BJP leaders had spoken to the opposition parties over the last week and will reach out to them again. PTI MR GK