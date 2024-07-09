Fadnavis meets Maharashtra Governor to discuss river-linking project

Mumbai, Jul 9 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday met Governor Ramesh Bais and discussed with him the Vainganga and Nalganga river-linking project.

Fadnavis met the governor at the Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai.

The senior BJP leader posted the photos of his meeting with the governor on his social media account X.

They had a detailed discussion on the earliest possible approval for the Vainganga-Nalganga river-linking project in the Vidarbha region, the post said. PTI ND NP