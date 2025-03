Mumbai, Mar 19 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday met New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon who is on a two-day Mumbai visit.

Fadnavis met the visiting dignitaries at Hotel Taj and discussed various issues related to agriculture and education among others, a statement from the CM's office said.

The chief minister was accompanied by protocol minister Jaykumar Raval and senior officials. PTI MR KRK