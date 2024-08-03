Fadnavis meets RSS functionaries in Nagpur

Nagpur, Aug 3 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met some functionaries of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) in Nagpur on Saturday.

The visit assumes significance in the wake of speculation about his name being considered for the BJP president's post.

According to sources, Fadnavis visited the Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir in the Reshimbagh area and met some RSS functionaries.

However, what transpired in the interaction could not be known.

The deputy chief minister will also attend the BJP convention in Nagpur later in the day.

On Friday, Fadnavis dismissed reports about his name being considered for the saffron party's top post, terming them as a buzz created by the media.

"These talks have been started by the media and are restricted to the media alone," he had said.