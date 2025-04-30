Fadnavis moves into official CM residence 5 months after taking oath for 3rd time

Mumbai, Apr 30 (PTI) Nearly five months after taking oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday moved into 'Varsha', his official residence in south Mumbai.

This is after a gap of nearly five-and-a-half years that Fadnavis will be residing at the same place, which was his official home during his first stint as the CM from 2014 to 2019.

He had vacated the bungalow in November 2019 after his second tenure as the chief minister lasted only 80 hours.

After becoming the Leader of Opposition during the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Uddhav Thackeray, Fadnavis moved to 'Sagar' where he continued to reside as the Deputy CM.

Despite taking oath as the CM on December 5, 2024, Fadnavis stayed at 'Sagar' till now.

In a post on X, Fadnavis' wife Amruta on Wednesday said a small puja was performed on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya, an auspicious day. Following the puja "griha pravesh" was done at Varsha.

In February, Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut had claimed that horns of buffaloes sacrificed in Guwahati during Deputy CM Eknath Shinde's visit to the Kamakhya temple were buried on the premises of 'Varsha' so that the CM's post should not go to anybody else other than Ekanth Shinde.

Dismissing Raut's claims, Fadnavis had said at that time, "I will move into 'Varsha' bungalow once Eknath Shinde vacates it. Some minor repairs are also being carried out. In the meantime, my daughter, who is in Class 10, requested that we shift only after her exams. That is the reason I have not moved in yet." Fadnavis' daughter Divija passed her class X exams with 92.60 per cent results which were declared on Wednesday. PTI PR NP