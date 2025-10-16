Fadnavis must rein in 'motormouth' leaders to safeguard Maharashtra's unity, development: Sule

Pune, Oct 16 (PTI) NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule on Thursday said Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis must rein in "motormouth" leaders in the ruling alliance to safeguard the state's unity and development.

She was referring to Sangram Jagtap, the Ajit Pawar-led NCP MLA from Ahilyanagar, who triggered a controversy with his purported appeal asking Hindus to buy Diwali goods only from Hindu shopkeepers.

Asked about the NCP issuing a show-cause notice to Jagtap for his remarks, she said the media should pose the question to Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, who frequently visits Pune.

"Elections will come and go, but the widening rift between communities is not good. This state and country are guided by the teachings of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Phule and Babasaheb Ambedkar. I urge the CM not to allow bitterness among communities to grow. He must rein in all these motormouths for the sake of Maharashtra's unity and development," she said.

Asked about IPS officer Y Puran Kumar's death in Haryana, she said a transparent inquiry should be conducted and added she would seek a discussion on the issue in Parliament.

Puran Kumar, 52, who had recently been posted as Inspector General, Police Training Centre in Rohtak's Sunaria, was found dead on October 7.

She also said she would raise the issue of fugitive gangster Nilesh Ghaywal managing to obtain a passport.

Ghaywal reportedly fled the country even as he was made an accused in a firing case linked to a road rage incident here.

"As per government data, crime in Pune is increasing. It has become the most corrupt city in the country. This is not my data. It is a report from the government and the Mahayuti is responsible for this. When the Maha Vikas Aghadi was in power, crime was in check," she claimed.

Talking on allegations of irregularities in the state's voting lists, she said data showed by MVA leaders during the press conference was authenticated by reporters who went to particular households and verified facts.

"Their lies are exposed. Whenever we speak about vote chori, we show documents," Sule added.

Asked about the Opposition's demand that civic elections should be postponed till voter lists are rectified, she said how can elections take place if voters lists are not correct. PTI SPK BNM