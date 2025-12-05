Fadnavis not only helms BJP in Maharashtra but also influences functioning of other parties: Lodha

Mumbai, Dec 5 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha on Friday said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis not only helms the BJP in the state, but also influences how other political parties function.

Lodha was speaking at the launch of a three-day portrait exhibition "Transforming Mumbai, transforming Maharashtra" organised to mark the completion of one year of the Maharashtra government under the leadership of CM Fadnavis.

Lodha said that in 2014, the BJP was not in a very strong position, but under the leadership of Fadnavis, the party is now extremely strong.

"Fadnavis not only leads the Bharatiya Janata Party (in the state), but also influences the functioning of other political parties in Maharashtra," the Skills Development Minister said.

The exhibition highlights the government's governance and development initiatives during the past year.

It artistically showcases the journey of progress, good governance, and transformation that Maharashtra has witnessed under Chief Minister Fadnavis since 2014.

BJP Mumbai president Ameet Satam said that as the Fadnavis government completes one year, 70 per cent of the citizens have appreciated its work.

Maharashtra has witnessed rapid development over the past 11 years, and Mumbai's identity on the global map has strengthened further.

The government has worked extensively to encourage Marathi youth in entrepreneurship and taken significant steps to make Mumbai 'loudspeaker-free', he said.

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar said that as the Fadnavis government completes one year in office, the state is progressing rapidly.

"If Maharashtra moves forward, the country moves forward," he said, highlighting that Maharashtra contributes 14 percent to India's GDP.

He said several stalled projects gained momentum after the Fadnavis government took charge.

The Atal Setu has emerged as the largest bridge in Asia. Mumbai now has the country's largest metro network, while significant progress has also been made in expanding metro networks in Nagpur and Pune under Fadnavis' leadership.

Projects such as the Mumbai Sea Link, Samruddhi Expressway, Shaktipeeth Expressway, Navi Mumbai Airport, and the Vadhavan Port are playing a crucial role in the state's growth. Schemes like Ladki Bahin are also benefiting common citizens, he said.

The exhibition features more than 100 artworks by renowned portrait artist Bharat Singh.

Speaking on the occasion, Singh said, "The aim of my art has always been to bring the work of nation-building personalities closer to the public. The work and personality of Devendra Fadnavis inspired me to create this exhibition. I hope people understand such nation-builders more closely through art." PTI MR NP