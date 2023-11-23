Fadnavis offers prayers at Pandharpur temple, asks all communities to respect each other

Pune: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday performed puja at the temple of Lord Vitthal in Pandharpur on the occasion of Kartiki Ekadashi and later said all communities need to respect each other and everyone must progress together.

Advertisment

On the Maratha reservation issue, Fadnavis told reporters that the government is actively working on fulfilling the promises made.

He also said that while every community has its own issues which need to be addressed, it is crucial to express these concerns without using offensive language against other communities.

Notably, members of the Sakal Maratha Samaj had asked the temple trust to not invite Fadnavis for the conventional annual puja until their demands, including the issuance of Kunbi caste certificates to the Maratha community, are fulfilled.

Advertisment

The outfit on Tuesday withdrew its agitation following a meeting with the local administration.

The deputy CM along with his wife Amruta Fadnavis offered prayers at the temple of Lord Vitthal and Goddess Rukmini in Pandharpur town of Solapur district in the early hours of Thursday.

Fadnavis later said he sought Lord Vitthal's blessings and prayed that all the wishes of people of the state be fulfilled.

Advertisment

Asked about the increasing rift among various communities and what he sought from Lord Vitthal to address it, the BJP leader stressed the need to follow the Warkari sect's path.

This sect goes beyond any specific caste, religion and language, he said.

"If we want to maintain the integrity of Maharashtra dharma, all communities need to respect each other, and everyone must progress together," Fadnavis said.

Advertisment

"While every community has its own issues which need to be addressed, it is crucial to express these concerns without using offensive language against other communities," he stated.

On the issue of Maratha quota demand, Fadnavis said the government is actively working on fulfilling the promises made.

"I would like to emphasise that under the leadership of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, we are all making sincere efforts," he added.