Devendra Fadnavis offers prayers at Trimbakeshwar temple in Nashik

Nashik: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis offered prayers at the Trimbakeshwar temple in Nashik and interacted with sadhus and mahants.

The chief minister performed aarti at the temple, one of the 12 jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva, in the morning, a release issued by the district administration stated.

In view of the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela, he interacted with the sadhu and mahants present there, it said.

Fadnavis was accompanied by State Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan, MLAs Seema Hiray, Devyani Farande, Dr Rahul Aher and Hiraman Khoskar, divisional commissioner Dr Pravin Gedam, collector Jalaj Sharma, and other senior officials.

Before his temple visit, the chief minister paid floral tribute to freedom fighters to mark Shaheed Din, the release said.