Fadnavis opposes 'abrupt' closure of 'kabutarkhanas', bats for controlled feeding of pigeons

Mumbai, Aug 5 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said "abrupt" closure of kabutarkhanas (pigeon feeding spots) in the city was not advisable, and asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to ensure controlled feeding of the birds.

The chief minister's statement has come amid growing demand for the closure of traditional 'kabutarkhanas' in Mumbai over health risks.

Fadnavis, who chaired a meeting on the issue of 'kabutarkhanas' in Mumbai, cited the importance of protecting bird life, safeguarding the environment, and ensuring public health, while making suggestions.

Any decisions concerning pigeon-feeding zones must be accompanied by alternative and compassionate solutions to prevent the starvation of birds, he said.

The BMC on Tuesday said it has taken action against 142 persons for feeding pigeons at 'kabutarkhanas' across the city and recovered a fine of Rs 68,700 between July 13 and August 3.

The chief minister, in an official statement, said, "Saving the lives of pigeons, protecting the environment, and securing citizens' health — all three are important. Until an alternative system is in place, the BMC should continue a regulated and controlled supply of food to the pigeons." He directed that a formal policy should be framed specifying when and where pigeons can be fed in a regulated manner to avoid health hazards, and stressed the need for a scientific study, with expert involvement, on the health impacts of pigeon waste and its proper management, including finding technical solutions for cleaning and disposal.

Fadnavis further said that he had also discussed the issue with former Union Minister Maneka Gandhi.

Currently, a writ petition on the issue of 'kabutarkhanas' is being heard in the Bombay High Court.

The chief minister instructed the state government and BMC to present their stand and indicated that the state would consider approaching the Supreme Court if needed.

He also asked the civic body to explore the possibility of setting up dedicated aviaries and take responsibility for their maintenance.

The BMC, meanwhile, said that it had taken action against 142 people for pigeon feedings, and most of the violations were reported from the iconic Dadar Kabutarkhana, which has been covered with plastic sheets.

An official said action has been taken against 51 people for feeding pigeons at Dadar Kabutarkhana, and Rs 22,200 was collected from them in fines.

The civic body took action against 15 persons for feeding at Daulat Nagar (Santa Cruz) and Bandra Talao (Bandra) in H-West ward in Western suburb and 13 persons in T ward in the eastern suburbs, he said.

The city has 44 'kabutarkhanas', of which the highest number of five are in the P-North and P-East wards in the western suburbs, followed by four each in the K-West in western suburbs and D ward in south Mumbai.

The Bombay High Court last week said feeding a congregation of pigeons was an act causing a public nuisance and also posed a health hazard to people, and directed the BMC to file FIRs against people engaging in such activity.

Earlier last month, the court had restrained the BMC from demolishing any of the old heritage 'kabutarkhana' (pigeon feeding spots) in the metropolis, but had said that it cannot permit feeding of these birds. PTI MR KK ARU