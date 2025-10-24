Fadnavis pays tribute to advertising icon Piyush Pandey, calls him ‘master of words’

Mumbai, Oct 24 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday paid a heartfelt tribute to Indian advertising legend and writer Piyush Pandey, describing him as a "master of words" and a "perceptive personality".

Pandey, known for several iconic works, including the BJP's 2014 election slogan 'Ab ki baar, Modi sarkar', died at a private hospital in Mumbai in the early hours of the day. He was 70.

"In just four words — 'Ab ki baar, Modi sarkar' — Pandey created history in one of the world's largest democratic elections," Fadnavis said in a condolence message issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

He said that the ad guru's creative lines gave several brands their distinct identity and brought about a transformation in Indian advertising.

Describing Pandey as "master of words" and a "perceptive personality", the chief minister said, "Even in the print-dominated era, he wrote effectively for television. His work reflected the richness of Indian languages, and his ability to convey a message in a single sentence was unmatched." "With his demise, we have lost a talented writer and an insightful personality who had a deep understanding of art, culture and creativity," Fadnavis said, adding that he shared the grief of the bereaved family and prayed for them to find strength in this difficult time. PTI MR ARU