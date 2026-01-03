Fadnavis performs ground-breaking ceremony for Savitribai's memorial at her birthplace

Pune, Jan 3 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday performed ground-breaking ceremony for a memorial of social reformer Savitribai Phule at Naigaon, her birthplace in Satara district, and said it will inspire people to fight injustice.

The women’s training centre coming up at the site will provide all kinds of necessary training to empower women and make them self-reliant, he said at the programme to mark the 195th birth anniversary of Savitribai.

The grand memorial will be constructed at a cost of Rs 143 crore, officials said.

Legislative Council chairman Ram Shinde, ministers Chhagan Bhujbal, Shambhuraj Desai, Makrand Patil and State Women’s Commission Chairperson Rupali Chakankar were present on the occasion, among others.

Calling it his privilege to lay the foundation stone of Savitribai Phule’s memorial, Fadnavis said she pioneered women’s education in Maharashtra and the country, and freed women from the shackles of slavery.

Mahatma Phule and Savitribai Phule sounded the clarion call against regressive social practices and built a strong framework to establish equality in society, he said.

Whenever orthodoxy, inequality and casteism increased in society, it led to social and economic slavery, the chief minister said, adding that in a society divided by caste hierarchies, attempts were made to instill a sense of superiority and inferiority, with women suffering the most.

Women were subjected to extremely degrading treatment and denied the right to education, while widows had no right to property. In such circumstances, Savitribai Phule rebelled against social norms and started the first school for girls to secure women’s right to education, noted Fadnavis.

The state government is committed to follow the path shown by Mahatma Phule and Savitribai Phule, he said, noting that the scheme to provide free higher education to girls has been named after Savitribai, while the free healthcare scheme has been named after Mahatma Phule.

Referring to the government’s initiative to transform “Ladki Bahins” (beneficiaries of a monthly assistance scheme) into “Lakhpati Didis” (women earning Rs 1 lakh per year), Fadnavis said 50 lakh women have already achieved this status and the number will reach one crore this year.

He added that Satara district alone has produced 1.5 lakh “Lakhpati Didis”.

He also announced that a memorial of Sant Savata Mali will be constructed at Aran on a grand scale.

A demand was made at the event to rename Naigaon after Savitribai Phule. Fadnavis said if the gram sabha passes a resolution, it will be approved without delay.