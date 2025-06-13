Fadnavis pitches for fast-tracking of green energy projects, calls for time-bound execution

Mumbai, Jun 13 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday directed the state energy department to expedite the completion of green energy development projects and strengthen the power distribution infrastructure through time-bound planning.

Presiding over a review meeting of the energy department, he said ensuring affordable and uninterrupted electricity supply to citizens was the state government's priority.

"There is a need to focus on green energy development in the coming years, and projects must be completed on schedule," he said.

Fadnavis said the 'Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana 2.0', a flagship scheme to supply solar energy to agriculture feeders, should be completed by December 2025. He also directed the Maharashtra Energy Development Agency (MEDA) to complete the survey for solarisation of all government buildings under the 'PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana' and accelerate implementation.

He called for joint efforts by MEDA and the state power distribution company Mahavitaran to develop model solar villages, and said all projects in the power generation, transmission and distribution sectors must adhere to strict deadlines, following the principles of the Gati Shakti mission.

Fadnavis also stressed the need to reduce transmission losses and implement central schemes effectively, while launching awareness campaigns for efficient energy use.

He further directed officials to recover pending dues from local self-government bodies and enhance capacity to meet growing future demand.

Emphasising the importance of emerging technologies, the chief minister said policy-driven research, development and skill-building initiatives should be undertaken to develop the hydrogen energy ecosystem in the state. PTI MR NP