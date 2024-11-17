Fadnavis plays video of Islamic scholar at Pune rally, harps on 'vote jihad'

Pune, Nov 16 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis continued to raise the pitch on "vote jihad" by playing a video of Islamic scholar Sajjad Nomani at a poll rally in Pune's Bhosari area on Saturday.

It is being said that a person who votes for the BJP must be ostracised, Fadnavis claimed.

"If these people are trying to do vote jihad, if they are saying they will destabilise the government through vote jihad, then you will also have to do dharmayudh of votes," Fadnavis said.

"If these people dream that they will come to power with the help of votes from one community in the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, then you will also have to come to the battlefield," he said in a swipe at the MVA. PTI SPK BNM