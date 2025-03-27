Fadnavis posts Ghibli-style animated avatar on X, says tech keeps surprising

Mumbai, Mar 27 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday shared a Ghibli-style animated video of himself on social media platform X, saying technology continues to surprise.

"That's my #ghibli style entry. Technology just doesn't stop surprising us pleasantly!" Fadnavis posted on X, tagging his wife Amruta as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The video is in the distinctive animation style of Japan's famous Studio Ghibli.

The post quickly drew reactions with social media users praising the creative use of AI and digital art.

A Ghibli art, pioneered by the Japanese studio, refers to images which feature pastel and muted colour palettes and elaborate details. PTI ND RSY