Fadnavis posts his pic with Ayodhya-bound karsevaks at Nagpur railway station

Mumbai, Jan 21 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday posted a picture of himself at the Nagpur railway station where he is seen with karsevaks going to Ayodhya for the Ram temple consecration, saying it brings back old memories.

Advertisment

The much-awaited Ram temple consecration will be held in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya city on Monday in a grand ceremony with Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending the rituals, following which the shrine will be opened for the public a day later.

"When the consecration ceremony is happening in Ayodhya tomorrow, this picture brings back old memories," Fadnavis said while sharing the picture on his X social media handle.

The 53-year-old BJP leader said the picture was sent to him by the Nagpur-based daily Navbharat. The photograph was published in the newspaper.

Advertisment

Asked about Fadnavis' post, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut told reporters in Nashik, "We don't need to give proofs. Questioning Shiv Sena's contribution to the Ram Mandir movement is childish. The picture is taken at the Nagpur railway station while we have photos of Shiv Sainiks on the dome (apparently referring to Babri mosque) in Ayodhya." The consecration ceremony is being held after the first phase of the temple’s construction, made possible by a historic Supreme Court judgment in 2019 on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit.

The Hindu litigants argued that the Babri Mosque was constructed at the site of a temple marking the birthplace of Lord Ram.

In 1992, the 16th century mosque was demolished by 'karsevaks'. PTI MR GK