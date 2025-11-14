Fadnavis presents Maharashtra Bhushan award to sculptor Ram Sutar

Mumbai, Nov 14 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday visited the Noida residence of veteran sculptor Ram Sutar and presented him the 'Maharashtra Bhushan' award for 2024.

Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, and culture minister Ashish Shelar were also present on the occasion.

Sutar, renowned for iconic works including the Statue of Unity, is among India's most celebrated sculptors.

The announcement that Ram Sutar would be the recipient of the top honour of the state government was made by Fadnavis in the legislative assembly on March 20, 2025.

The award comprises a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh, citation and a medal. PTI MR KRK