Fadnavis promises all-round development, 'Ease of Living' if Mahayuti gets to rule Bhiwandi civic body

Thane, Jan 7 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday vowed to bring all-round transformation of Bhiwandi in Thane district and ensure 'Ease of Living' for every resident of the powerloom town if the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition is elected to rule its civic body.

He asserted that the Ladki Bahin Yojana, under which poorer women are provided a monthly assistance of Rs 1,500 by the government, will not be stopped under any circumstances.

Addressing a gathering at Shivaji Chowk in the town ahead of the January 15 elections to the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC), the CM called for building a modern Bhiwandi, which he rued, has faced a massive development backlog over the years.

Highlighting the town's glorious history, the Chief Minister, who was campaining for Mahayuti candidates, traced its origins back to the 8th century under King Bhim Dev and acknowledged its pivotal role in the freedom struggle.

"Unfortunately, for years, this town faced a massive development backlog," Fadnavis stated.

"To change this, a new history must be created. For those who ruled here previously, power was an 'ATM' to earn money rather than a tool for development. Our Mahayuti government wants to bring about a change that ensures 'Ease of Living' for every citizen," he maintained.

Describing Bhiwandi as the gateway to Mumbai and a vital logistics hub for the weaver ecosystem and powerloom industry, the CM hightlighted the ongoing infrastructure projects.

Work is being accelerated for the Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan Metro corridor. The first phase is nearing completion, and the second phase is expected within two years, he said.

To resolve local congestion, the CM confirmed plans for underground sections and four-lane flyovers.

Fadnavis noted that Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), whose mandates covers Bhiwandi, is no longer just a "bank" but a driver of infrastructure.

"Over Rs 1,000 crore has been allocated for the Manor road and the Vadpe-Thane road connectivity to Samruddhi Mahamarg (Mumbai-Nagpur) to reduce traffic. Projects worth Rs 426 crore for water supply, underground drainage, and development of 48 roads are underway," the CM stated.

The CM promised 100 electric buses with charging stations to provide pollution-free public transport in and around the powerloom town.

In remarks that drew loud cheers, the Chief Minister assured that women's welfare remains his government's top priority.

"The 'Ladki Bahin' scheme will not stop as long as I am the Chief Minister," Fadnavis declared.

He set an ambitious target to increase the number of 'Lakhpati Didis' (women earning over Rs 1 lakh annually) from 50 lakh to 1 crore within the next few months.

Fadnavis urged citizens to install a Mahayuti Mayor in Bhiwandi to ensure a regular flow of funds for the town.

"We have already done enough without even having the official opportunity in the local body. Give us five years with a proper administration, and we will change the face of Bhiwandi with Rs 50,000 crore 'Amrut Shahar' plan," he assured the gathering.