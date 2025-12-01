Fadnavis promises Rs 30 cr for water pipeline work in Beed after local polls; hails Pankaja Munde

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Dec 1 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said his government would sanction Rs 30 crore after the local body polls in Beed for the much needed expansion of water pipelines.

Addressing a rally, he also said Pankaja Munde may not be the guardian minister of Beed but is a senior member of his cabinet whose "words are never neglected".

Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar is the guardian minister of Beed.

"The state government has given funds in the past and more funds will be given here. There is need for funds for expanding the capacity of the water pipeline scheme for Beed. We shall give Rs 30 crore post elections," he said.

Speaking about his cabinet colleague, he said, "Though Pankaja Munde is not guardian minister (of Beed), she is a senior minister in the state cabinet. Her words are never neglected. She demands and the government does not do it, that never happens." The CM said the BJP "remained behind" in Beed since the "lotus" was not aggressively promoted.

"We took our friends together every time. Now the time has come that the development vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be implemented in Beed through the BJP's civic chief here and not through any middleman," Fadnavis asserted. PTI AW BNM