Fadnavis promises salt pan slum rehab in Mira-Bhayander; carshed project to be scrapped

Thane, Jan 9 (PTI) The January 15 civic polls is a decisive moment for Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation and people must vote for the BJP for development, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Friday.

This election is not about any individual candidate or party but about the future of Mira-Bhayander, he said.

While promising a coastal road and sea links to connect the area to Mumbai, the CM said the controversial Dongri car shed, part of the Daisar-Bhayander metro rail line 9, will be cancelled to prevent environmental degradation.

He said all 'development plan' roads in MBMC limits will be concretised to prevent potholes.

Fadnavis said the MMRDA used to focus solely on Mumbai earlier, but this has changed since he became chief minister, adding that he had directed thousands of crores toward regional municipal corporations.

"The government will expand the Arogya Yojana to provide free treatment up to Rs 35 lakh in specific cases, significantly higher than the current Rs 5 lakh limit. Free land and construction funds will be given for various cultural centres, including Uttar Bharatiya and Rajasthani Bhavans, to preserve the city's cosmopolitan nature," he said.

"A policy is ready to hand over salt pan lands occupied by slums to the state government for redevelopment under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. The cluster development policy will be modified to suit the specific requirements of Mira-Bhayander's residents," he added.

The Ladki Bahin Yojana will continue and will not be shut down as claimed by the opposition parties, the CM asserted.

He set a challenge for future corporators to upgrade beneficiaries into "lakhpati didis", targeting one crore women across the state in the next four months.

"When I return, I will evaluate you not on your works, but on how many lakhpati didis you have created," he told candidates. PTI COR BNM