Fadnavis questions timing of Sharad Pawar's claim about 2 men offering to help Oppn win polls

Mumbai, Aug 9 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday asked why NCP (SP) leader Sharad Pawar spoke up only now about two men meeting him and offering to ensure the Opposition's victory in the last year's state elections.

"Why is Pawar disclosing this after Rahul Gandhi's claims? Earlier Pawar never endorsed Gandhi's claims about (manipulation of) EVMs. No matter what, free and fair polls are held in India... Gandhi tells stories that sound like a Salim-Javed script, and what Pawar has said seems to be the same script," Fadnavis told reporters here.

Pawar claimed earlier in the day that two persons met him in Delhi before the 2024 assembly polls in Maharashtra and offered to help the Opposition alliance win 160 of the 288 seats. He introduced them to Rahul Gandhi, but the Congress leader too was of the view that the Opposition should not get involved in such things, the NCP (SP) chief added.

Meanwhile, Fadnavis criticised Rahul Gandhi for not complying with the Election Commission's demand that he give a declaration on oath about his allegations about a "huge criminal fraud" in the polls.

"Will you say I have already taken an oath under the Constitution if the court asks you to submit an affidavit?" he said, adding it was Gandhi's usual tactic to tell a lie and go away (without substantiating it).

"Why doesn't Gandhi give a declaration in a quasi-judicial matter?....because he is lying, and if caught, he will be liable to face criminal proceedings," Fadnavis further said.