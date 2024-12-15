Fadnavis receives grand welcome in home turf Nagpur after Mahayuti victory

Nagpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday led a rally organised in his hometown Nagpur by BJP workers to celebrate the Mahayuti's victory in recent assembly polls.

The chief minister, who represents the Nagpur South West assembly constituency, underlined the Mahayuti government's commitment to serve the people 24 hours.

Fadnavis landed in Nagpur to a grand welcome from party workers and people. The rally started from Nagpur airport and culminated at Fadnavis' residence in Dharampeth.

Talking to reporters at the airport, Fadnavis said, "It is a joyous moment that after becoming the chief minister, I have come to my janmabhoomi and karmabhoomi (birthplace and workplace). Nagpur is my family, and it is welcome by my family." He slammed the opposition parties, accusing them of not believing in the Constitution.

Fadnavis, accompanied by his wife Amruta Fadnavis, state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule and others boarded a decorated open-top vehicle at Nagpur airport. The route of the rally was dotted with banners welcoming the son-of-the-soil.

Fadnavis raised 'Ek hain toh safe hain' and 'Modi hain toh mumkin hain' slogans while addressing his supporters.

"The Mahayuti (coalition) under the leadership of PM Modi received huge blessings from the poor, tribals, farmers, Dalits, and OBC and others (in assembly elections). This electoral victory became possible due to the trust put in Mahayuti by Ladki Bahins (the name of a popular scheme for women), ladka (beloved) shetkari (farmers), ladke yuva (youths), Dhangars, Marathas and other sections," he said.

I thank 14 crore people of Maharashtra for blessing the Mahayuti and making me chief minister, Fadnavis added.

Fadnavis said the people chose Mahayuti to serve them and change their lives and Maharashtra.

"I, Eknath Shinde, and Ajit Pawar with others will work 24 hours to fulfil the dream of people. This government will work 24/7 for the people," he said.

Fadnavis landed in Nagpur for the oath-taking ceremony of the Mahayuti government as part of the first expansion of Cabinet. The winter session of the state legislature will commence in the second capital of Maharashtra on December 16.

Fadnavis took oath as the chief minister for the third time on December 5 after the Mahayuti combine swept the November 20 Maharashtra elections, winning 230 out of 288 seats.

The Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, which managed just 46 seats, has been alleging irregularities in electronic voting machines (EVMs).

Asked about the Opposition aggressively taking up the issue of EVMs, Fadnavis said, "These people (opponents) are disappointed. They don't have faith in democracy and the Election Commission. They don't believe in the Supreme Court, Reserve Bank of India and Comptroller and Auditor General. Hence, they don't believe in the Constitution framed by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.