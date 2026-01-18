Fadnavis receives grand welcome in Zurich during WEF visit

Mumbai, Jan 18 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday landed in Zurich during his five-day visit to Switzerland to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

Fadnavis received a traditional Marathi welcome from members of the Marathi community, who greeted him in ethnic attire, while the Maharashtra Song was played to welcome him.

The chief minister thanked them for the warm reception, a statement from the chief minister's office said.

He was formally welcomed by India's Ambassador to Switzerland, Mridul Kumar. Union ministers Pralhad Joshi and Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu met Fadnavis and congratulated him on the ruling alliance's strong performance in the recent Maharashtra municipal elections.

Several members of the Indian diaspora also met Fadnavis and praised the civic poll results, with the political mood of Maharashtra clearly visible even at the international venue.

At a function organised by the Brihan Maharashtra Mandal, Switzerland, banners reading "Welcome Devabhau" were displayed.

Addressing the gathering, Fadnavis said Maharashtra has set up a Maha-NRI Forum to strengthen engagement with the global Marathi community and promote Indian culture, language and identity.

"Cultural strength is the foundation of development. From this comes economic and material progress," he said.

Adding that a new development roadmap for Mumbai is being implemented, the chief minister said, in the next five years, Mumbai will be more advanced than the capitals of developed nations.

He also praised the International Marathi Forum's initiative to introduce Marathi language classes in Swiss schools, calling it an important step in preserving linguistic heritage abroad.

The WEF meeting provides a global platform for trust-based engagement, robust debate and public dialogue, and is aimed at promoting investment and economic cooperation.

During the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos in 2025, Fadnavis had announced a total investment commitment of Rs 15.7 lakh crore. These commitments came through 54 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) signed with domestic and foreign investors. PTI MR GK NSK