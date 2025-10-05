Fadnavis returned empty-handed from Delhi: Sapkal on Maharashtra farm woes after rain-floods

Nagpur, Oct 5 (PTI) Amid the Maharashtra visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday, the Congress' state unit chief Harshwardhan Sapkal said the Devendra Fadnavis government must declare compensation of Rs 50,000 per hectare for flood affected farmers.

He also claimed Fadnavis returned "empty-handed" from Delhi and was unable to get a relief package for farmers.

Speaking to reporters here after the completion of the 'Samvidhan Satyagraha Padyatra' led by Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Gandhi, he said the event was successful because people want to take the country forward on the ideals of Phule, Shahu, Ambedkar and on the path of democracy.

The 'padayatra' began from Deekhabhoomi here on September 29 and concluded in Sevagram Ashram in Wardha on Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.

Asked about Shah's visit, Sapkal said, "The Maharashtra government must declare Rs 50,000 per hectare assistance to farmers affected by heavy rains and floods. It must immediately announce complete farm loan waiver." He further claimed Shah is the "super chief minister of Maharashtra" who runs the affairs of the state.

"Fadnavis went to Delhi to speak about the situation of farmers but came back empty-handed," he alleged.

Shah on Sunday said the Centre, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, will extend all possible assistance to farmers in Maharashtra who have suffered losses due to heavy rains.

More than 60 lakh hectares of agricultural land have been affected by the recent downpour, Shah said addressing a farmers’ rally after inaugurating the expanded capacity of Dr Vitthalrao Vikhe Patil Cooperative Sugar Factory in Ahilyanagar district.

Several parts of Maharashtra witnessed heavy rains and floods recently, causing widespread damage.

Speaking on the completion of 100 years of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Sapkal said it is a "fascist" organisation.

"In the last 100 years, the RSS has not got its organisation registered, which means they don't accept the Constitution. The RSS has not been able to establish itself as the ambassador of Hindutva," Sapkal said.

Mahatma Gandhi's identity across the world is that of the ambassador of Indian spirituality and his statues are present in more than 200 countries, the Congress leader further said. PTI CLS BNM