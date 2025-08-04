Fadnavis reviews 30 infra projects, directs completion within three years

Mumbai, Aug 4 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday directed officials to ensure that 30 infrastructure projects are completed within three years and not delayed further.

Fadnavis chaired a meeting at the war room in the Chief Minister's Office to review the status of various infrastructure projects.

"Projects should not be extended for years. They must be completed within a specified time frame of three years," Fadnavis told reporters.

The chief minister further instructed that the decisions taken in the war room be implemented without delay.

"The status of each project should be updated on the CM Dashboard for immediate action. All related tasks must be tracked and resolved swiftly," he added.

Several important projects, including Mumbai Metro Lines 4 (Wadala-Kasarvadavali), 5 (Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan), 6 (Swami Samarth Nagar-Vikhroli), and several other initiatives, were reviewed at the meeting.

The chief minister said the Western Expressway will be decongested after the Bandra-Worli Sealink is extended from Versova to Dahisar and Bhayander suburbs (in Mumbai Metropolitan Region).

"The work to connect the sea link to Versova is 63 per cent complete", he said, adding that land acquisition issues have been resolved.

He stated that housing projects located near the farthest metro stations should be developed along the metro infrastructure.

Fadnavis also discussed the distribution of housing units to the residents of the BDD (Bombay Development Department) chawl in Naigaon and the NM Joshi Marg chawl, ensuring the timely completion of these projects. PTI MR NSK