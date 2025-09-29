Fadnavis reviews situation in rain-battered Marathwada

Mumbai, Sep 29 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday reviewed the situation in Marathwada, where heavy rains and floods last week have caused extensive damage to property and farmland.

The chief minister directed the administration in Nanded to keep all the disaster management systems on alert amid water discharge from the Jayakwadi Dam.

Fadnavis has remained in constant contact with the local administration in the affected districts and the water resources department to review the discharge of water from various dams in the state.

The authorities had on Sunday said that 10 people had died in rain-related incidents across Maharashtra in 24 hours, and more than 11,800 were rescued from different parts of the state.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), water discharge from the Jayakwadi Dam currently stands at 1.88 lakh cusecs, with no further increase as the rains have subsided.

The discharged water is expected to reach Nanded by 8 pm, and the chief minister has directed district authorities to keep all disaster management systems on alert, it stated.

As many as 29,400 cusecs of water are being released from Yeldari Dam in Parbhani district, and the situation remains under control, the CMO said, adding that the water levels in the Manjara and Terna Rivers have also started receding.

The situation is stable in western Maharashtra, where 75,000 cusecs of water are being discharged from the Ujani Dam and 80,000 cusecs from Sina Kolegaon.

In Nashik, 11,000 cusecs of water are being released from the Gangapur Dam and 10,000 cusecs from the Mula Dam, it stated.

The intensity of rainfall has decreased, and the discharge from dams in the Nashik and Ahilyanagar regions, including Jayakwadi reservoir, has been reduced from 87,000 cusecs to 68,000 cusecs.

In Jalgaon district, 54,500 cusecs of water are being discharged from the Girna Dam, while 65,800 cusecs are being released from the Hatnur reservoir.

As per the statement, rivers in the Konkan region are currently flowing below the warning level.