Fadnavis reviews vital infra projects in Mumbai, Thane and Pune; sets timelines for completion

Mumbai, Nov 3 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday directed that the BDD Chawl redevelopment project be declared an "essential project" and instructed officials to ensure all ongoing infrastructure projects are completed within scheduled timelines.

Chairing a review meeting of infrastructure projects for Mumbai, Thane and Pune here, Fadnavis emphasised the need to use modern technology and to ensure completion of new projects within two to two-and-a-half years.

A statement from the CM's Office (CMO) quoted Fadnavis as saying that obstacles faced during the implementation of ongoing projects should be resolved immediately.

Senior officials from the administration and representatives of contracting agencies were present at the meeting.

Reviewing the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority's (MMRDA) projects, Fadnavis said Metro Line 2B (DN Nagar to Mandale) with 19 stations should be completed by March 31, 2027, and the Swami Samarth Nagar-Vikhroli line by December 31, 2026.

He directed the Urban Development Department to resolve land-related issues at Shyam Nagar station within 15 days.

He also instructed that the Sewri-Worli connector be completed on a war footing.

Projects that have fallen behind schedule should be expedited, the CM said.

Fadnavis said the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority's (PMRDA) Metro Line 3 between Mann, Hinjewadi and Shivajinagar should be completed by March 31, 2026.

He also set June 2029 as the deadline for Naigaon BDD Chawl project, May 2029 for Worli BDD project, and June 2031 for NM Joshi BDD project, reiterating that the entire BDD Chawl redevelopment be treated as an essential project.

The Chief Minister reviewed key projects like the Thane-Borivali twin tunnel, Uttan-Vasai-Virar Sea Link, and Orange Gate-Marine Drive tunnel, and directed authorities to ensure their timely completion.

He said the Airoli-Katai Naka freeway project would reduce travel time to 20 minutes and instructed MMRDA to expedite land acquisition payments.

He noted that 19 km of the 23.8 km Vadpe-Thane road being built by Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has been completed and the rest would be ready by March 2026.

The road, he said, will play a crucial role in connecting to the Samruddhi Mahamarg.

Fadnavis expressed displeasure over the slow pace of Bandra-Versova Sea Link project and directed the contractor to use advanced technology to ensure timely completion.

He further instructed Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to expedite land acquisition and construction of rehabilitation housing for Magathane-Goregaon DP Road project using new construction technologies where necessary.

The Chief Minister also called for deploying additional manpower to complete the double-tunnel project from Film City, Goregaon to Khindipada, Mulund, which will improve connectivity from western suburbs to Navi Mumbai airport.

He said the Centre has granted permission for coastal land reclamation for the Versova-Dahisar-Bhayandar stretch of the Mumbai Coastal Road, which should be completed by December 30, 2028, in multiple phases.

Fadnavis also reviewed various development works being undertaken by Mahavitaran, the Water Resources Department, and CIDCO. PTI MR BNM