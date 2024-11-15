Fadnavis says `vote-Jihad' will have to be countered by `dharma-yudh of votes'

Pune, Nov 15 (PTI) Referring to a purported appeal by an Islamic scholar for a "vote-Jihad" against the Mahayuti government, Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday called for a "dharma-yudh of votes" to counter it.

Advertisment

The BJP leader who also holds the home portfolio claimed the objective behind such efforts was not only to destabilize the Maharashtra government but also the BJP-led Union government.

During a rally at Khadakwasla here ahead of the November 20 assembly elections, he played a video by Sajjad Nomani.

"Elections will come and go, but appeasement has been started by Congress, Sharad Pawar, and `UBT' (Uddhav Thackeray). We are not against any religion. When we started the Ladki Bahin Yojana, we did not say to our sisters from the Muslim community that we will only give the benefit to our Hindu sisters. We provided the scheme to all the sisters irrespective of religion, but some people are trying to polarise voters," said Fadnavis.

Advertisment

The "Ulema Council" has given a charter of 17 demands to the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi and some of the demands are very dangerous as it is seeking 10 percent reservation to Muslims, claimed the former chief minister.

"One of the dangerous demands is to withdraw cases against Muslim youths involved in riot cases from 2012 to 2024. MVA has given in writing that they will give 10 percent reservation, they will withdraw the cases if they come to power," Fadnavis alleged.

He went on to claim that the slogan of "vote-Jihad" has been raised, and played Nomani's purported video.

Advertisment

If vote-Jihad was going to happen, "we will also have to fight a `dharma-yudh of votes," Fadnavis said.

"Today, if we remain united, only then we can remain safe," he added. PTI SPK KRK