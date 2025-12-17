Fadnavis seeks Ajit Pawar's advice on replacement of convicted NCP minister: Sources

Mumbai, Dec 17 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has asked his deputy Ajit Pawar to inform him who will replace his party colleague and convicted Sports Minister Manikrao Kokate, sources said on Wednesday, in a sign the embattled Cabinet member may lose his post.

Kokate has been convicted and handed a two-year jail term by a Nashik court in a 1995 cheating and forgery case linked to a state government housing scheme. The minister is a senior leader of the NCP, which is headed by deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

Fadnavis spoke to Pawar after the court ruling and asked him who should be inducted in the Cabinet in Kokate's place, the sources said.

Meanwhile, state NCP president Sunil Tatkare told reporters in New Delhi that he will meet Pawar in Mumbai on Thursday to discuss the issue arising out of Kokate's conviction.

"We follow laws and the Constitution," he said without elaborating.

Earlier in the day, the Sports Minister moved the Bombay High Court, challenging his conviction and two-year jail term in the three-decade-old criminal case.

During hearing on his plea, Kokate's lawyer Aniket Nikam submitted to the HC that the NCP leader, the MLA from Sinnar in Nashik district, was set to lose his ministry following the conviction.

The court will hear the plea on Friday.

Asked about Kokate's status as MLA following the conviction, assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar said he has not yet received a certified copy of the court order.

Earlier this year, Kokate, who faced criticism for his comments against farmers seeking loan waiver, was moved out of the agriculture ministry after a video surfaced purportedly showing him playing a mobile game in the Legislative Council in midst of proceedings. Kokate had denied playing mobile game in the Upper House of the legislature.

Kokate's agriculture ministry was given to NCP leader Datta Bharane and he was entrusted with the sports portfolio. PTI MR RSY