Fadnavis seeks Kamra’s apology for ‘insulting’ Shinde; 12 held for ransacking show venue

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday sought stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra’s apology for “insulting” Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, even as police arrested 12 workers of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena for ransacking the venue in Mumbai where Kamra made the ‘traitor’ jibe.

Mumbai police registered an FIR against Kamra for making defamatory remarks against Shinde, officials said. The police also registered a case against 40 Shiv Sena workers for vandalising the Habitat studio in Khar area, where Kamra's show with the "gaddar" (traitor) jibe at Shinde was filmed, and a hotel where the studio is located.

Several Shiv Sena workers on Sunday night gathered outside Hotel Unicontinental, where the Habitat is located. They allegedly ransacked the studio and the hotel premises, the police said.

Shiv Sena legislator Murji Patel said the party workers will not allow Kamra to move on the streets if he doesn't apologise to Shinde in two days.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray slammed the Shinde-led Sena workers for the vandalism.

“In a recent podcast, PM Modi said that criticism is an essential part of democracy. However, the behaviour of BJP’s ruling alliance partner is contradictory to what Modi said,” Aaditya said.

The row sparked by Kamra's jibe at Shinde rocked both the Houses of the state legislature on Monday leading to brief adjournments.

The legislative assembly witnessed uproarious scenes with Shiv Sena members demanding strict action against the stand-up comedian for his "traitor" jibe at Shinde.

As members of the treasury benches rose on their feet shouting slogans, Speaker Rahul Narwekar adjourned the proceedings for five minutes.

In the legislative council, legislators from the treasury and opposition benches were engaged in a heated exchange, following which the proceedings were adjourned for ten minutes, followed by 15 minutes, and then for half an hour.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said Kamra has not done anything wrong.

“Kamra merely expressed his views. He stated the facts and voiced the public opinion,” Thackeray told reporters at Vidhan Bhawan in south Mumbai.

Maharashtra minister of state for Home Yogesh Kadam said Kamra’s location was being traced and strict action will be taken in the matter as per the law.

Talking to reporters, Kadam, a Shiv Sena leader, also said law is equal for all and he does not support the action of his party workers vandalising a studio in Mumbai over Kamra's remarks.

Amid the controversy over Kamra's remarks, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said no one should violate the law and the Constitution, and must keep a check on what they say.

Speaking to reporters in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Pawar said statements must be made in the frame of law.

State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said the studio where the programme was shot was illegal.

Sena MP Naresh Mhaske warned Kamra that he would no longer be allowed to roam freely in Maharashtra and would be chased by the party workers throughout the country.

"You will be forced to flee India," he said in a message.

Mhaske also alleged that the comedian had accepted money from Uddhav Thackeray and was targeting Shinde.

BJP MLA Ram Kadam said Kamra seems to be targeting Shinde on someone's instructions.

"As he has crossed the limits, we will blacken his face wherever we spot him," Kadam said.

AAP Mumbai president Preeti Sharma Menon said she supported Kamra.

"We support @kunalkamra88 unequivocally. Shame @Dev_Fadnavis - Eknath shinde has just shown that you have zero powers as home minister. You couldn't keep peace in Nagpur and now you have brought vandalism to Mumbai!" she posted on X.

We support @kunalkamra88 unequivocally.



Shame @Dev_Fadnavis - Eknath shinde has just shown that you have zero powers as home minister. You couldn’t keep peace in Nagpur and now you have brought vandalism to Mumbai! https://t.co/qsrEw9P9yS — Preeti Sharma Menon (@PreetiSMenon) March 24, 2025

State Congress general secretary Sachin Sawant said in the case where a simple non-cognizable offence can't stand, an FIR is registered and this is "mockery of law".

The police should publish a list of words which cannot be used when criticising the government and it should also declare what is okay for the ruling alliance leaders, Sawant said.

Meanwhile, Habitat Studio, the performance and event venue in Mumbai, announced that they were shutting down after Shiv Sena's workers vandalised its premises over Kamra's alleged defamatory remarks against Shinde during a show.

In an Instagram post on Monday, the studio said: "We are shocked, worried and extremely broken by the recent acts of vandalism targeting us."

The studio said artists are "solely responsible for their views and creative choices" and they have never been involved in the content performed by them.

"But recent events have made us rethink about how we get blamed and targeted every time almost like we are the proxy for the performer.

"We are shutting down till we figure out the best way to provide a platform for free expression without putting ourselves and our property in jeopardy. We invite all artists, audience and stakeholders to discuss and share their views free and request your guidance so that we also respect the performers’ rights," the note further read.

In a previous post on Monday, Habitat Studio issued an apology to "all those hurt by this video".

"The Habitat is not involved in the making of the recent video of Kunal Kamra and it does not endorse the views expressed by it," it said.

Habitat Studio, where Kamra's show was held, is the same venue where the controversial 'India's Got Latent' show was filmed and led to major controversy last month.