Fadnavis, Shinde have done maximum for Maratha community: Narendra Patil

Mumbai, Sep 1 (PTI) The present Maratha quota stir has lost its direction and has turned into a personal campaign against those who did the most for the community, Annasaheb Patil Economic Development Corporation chairperson Narendra Patil said on Monday while hailing Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde.

Speaking to reporters at the state BJP headquarters here, Patil also urged supporters of Manoj Jarange, whose Maratha quota stir at Azad Maidan entered the fourth day, to not inconvenience Mumbaikars.

He also pointed out that during the Nizam's era, the Maratha community in Marathwada was recognised as OBC or Kunbi and availed of reservation benefits.

"If blanket Kunbi certificates can be issued in Marathwada, it would help. Experts and a legal panel should examine this matter," he added.

"Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde have done maximum work for the welfare of the Maratha community. The current agitation is nothing but a person-specific movement instigated for political gains. When Fadnavis was CM (between 2014 and 2019), Annasaheb Patil Economic Development Corporation, which had earlier been shut down by Sharad Pawar, was revived," he said.

Under the leadership of Fadnavis and Shinde, with the support of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, several schemes and financial initiatives were launched for Maratha youth, Patil said.

"The Mahayuti government succeeded in creating 1.5 lakh Maratha entrepreneurs, extending loans worth Rs 13,000 crore to the community's youth. Nearly Rs 1,300 crore was reimbursed as interest subsidy through the corporation, indicating Maratha youth were not only generating employment but also repaying loans with government support," Patil added.

On the lines Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Research and Training Institute (BARTI), the Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research, Training and Human Development Institute (SARTHI) was established to ensure Maratha students also benefited from scholarships, he said.

"The Annasaheb Patil Economic Development Corporation could deliver substantial assistance only because of the backing it consistently received from the Shinde-Fadnavis governments," Patil added.

Patil said the latest budget session, Rs 750 crore was allocated for the corporation, against Rs 350 crore sanctioned the previous year.

The first installment of Rs 300 crore has already been released this year, enabling more schemes for the community's welfare, he said.

Criticising past Congress chief ministers, Patil said, "Maharashtra has had 12 Maratha chief ministers, but not one placed even a single penny in the hands of the community. In Marathwada, despite the region having the maximum number of CMs, poverty has not been eradicated. They should introspect." Patil also urged protesters not to inconvenience citizens.

"Everyone has the right to protest, but it should be peaceful. The Mahayuti government led by Fadnavis, Shinde and Ajit Pawar, along with Maratha reservation sub-committee chairman Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, will find a solution. In 2016, lakhs marched in silent rallies without causing hardship to the public. The same restraint should be shown now," he said.