Fadnavis should be made next CM of Maharashtra, demands BJP MLC Darekar

Mumbai: BJP legislator Pravin Darekar on Saturday demanded that Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis be appointed as the next chief minister of the state with early trends in the counting of votes for the assembly elections suggesting a win for the Mahayuti combine.

Advertisment

In the alliance, the party that secures the highest number of seats will be entitled to get the chief minister's post, he asserted.

The ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance appeared set to retain power in the state, and was leading in 218 of the 288 assembly seats, as per the latest figures in the counting of votes by the Election Commission. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was stumbling, with its candidates leading in just 50 seats.

As per ECI figures, in the Mahayuti, BJP candidates were leading in 128 seats, Shiv Sena in 55 and NCP in 35 seats.

Advertisment

Talking to reporters, BJP MLC Darekar said, "Based on the current trends, I believe that the BJP will be the single largest party and Devendra Fadnavis should become the chief minister. The election was contested under his leadership, and he called for a 'dharma yuddha' in these assembly polls." "I cannot express my gratitude to people," he said.

When asked about the current Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, whose party Shiv Sena is an ally of the BJP, Darekar said, "As part of the alliance, the party that secures the most seats will be entitled to the post of Chief Minister."