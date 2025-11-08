Fadnavis should conduct probe, bring out facts: Sharad Pawar on land deal linked to grandnephew

Akola, Nov 8 (PTI) Citing Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar on Saturday supported a probe into the controversial land deal allegedly linked to the company of his grandnephew Parth Pawar.

"The chief minister has said publicly that the matter is serious. So he should conduct a probe and put the facts before society," Pawar told reporters.

The controversy pertains to the alleged illegal sale of 40 acres of government land in Pune's Mundhwa area, reportedly worth around Rs 1,800 crore, which Opposition leaders claim was purchased by a company linked to Parth, son of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, for only Rs 300 crore with a stamp duty waiver.

Ajit Pawar has distanced himself from the transaction.

When asked if his nephew Ajit Pawar is being targeted politically by allies in Mahayuti, the senior Pawar said, "I wouldn't know”.

Sharad Pawar also appeared not to agree with his daughter and NCP MP Supriya Sule's remarks on Parth. Sule had said she didn't think Parth would do anything wrong.

"This could be her (Supriya's) view," he said.

He emphasised that the administration, politics, and family and different.

"As a family, we (Pawars) are one, but we are divided ideologically. One of my grand nephews had contested against Ajit Pawar, and Ajit Pawar 's wife had contested against my daughter," he said.

The veteran politician said the strategy for the upcoming local body polls in Maharashtra will be decided unanimously (by Maha Vikas Aghadi allies).

"We (NCP-SP) are meeting tomorrow and will take a call on our strategy and on inducting new partners in our fold," he said.