Fadnavis shouldn’t give more power to Bhujbal, it will create misunderstanding: Jarange

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Dec 13 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis should not vest NCP minister Chhagan Bhujbal with more power as it will lead to misunderstanding among Marathas, said quota activist Manoj Jarange on Wednesday.

Jarange, who is touring parts of Maharashtra to raise awareness about his demand for reservation for the Maratha community, was speaking to reporters in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar after he was admitted to a private hospital here.

Jarange and Bhujbal, a prominent OBC leader, are locked in a bitter war of words since the NCP minister opposed the former’s demand to accommodate Marathas under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category by identifying them as Kunbis.

“Earlier, the government said they would withdraw the cases registered in the Antarwali Sarati incident. Instead, people were arrested in the case,” he said referring to the lathi-charge on Maratha quota agitators there.

He accused Bhujbal of wishing for communal unrest in the state. It won’t happen if Fadnavis doesn’t vest him with more power, he said. If Bhujbal gets more power, it will send out a wrong message, said the activist.

The activist said a meeting of the community members will be held at Antarwali Sarati on December 17. “People from across the state will be present (at the meeting) and decide the way forward for the (quota) agitation,” he said.

Jarange has been demanding that blanket Kunbi (OBC) caste certificates be given to members of the Maratha community. He has set December 24 as the deadline for the state government to act on his main demand for the reservation in government jobs and education.

“This person (Bhujbal) is communal. If he is asked about the quota for the Dhangar and Banjara communities, he won’t make his stand clear. He is a minister and should use his words carefully,” he said.

Jarange accused Bhujbal of siding with the police in the incident at Antarwali Sarati, his native village in Jalna district, where Maratha protesters were lathicharged in September.

“Bhujbal said the police didn’t do anything in Beed,” he said. Earlier, Jaranage had said that the Marathas who had nothing to do with the violence in Beed in October were being targeted.

Referring to his deadline, Jarange said the community will have faith in the government till December 24. He expressed hope that the government would keep its word.

“However, Bhujbal is being given the freedom to speak anything,” he added. PTI AW NR