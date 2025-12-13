Fadnavis slams Cong for questioning renaming of MGNREGA; says Modi govt brought positive change

Nagpur, Dec 13 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday slammed the Congress for questioning the Centre's plan to rename the MGNREGA, and said there was no need to pay attention to the Opposition party as it keeps targeting the government even when people receive benefits.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme here, Fadnavis said the Modi government has brought a positive change which will significantly boost development in rural parts of the country.

The Union cabinet on Friday approved a Bill to rename the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) as 'Poojya Bapu Grameen Rozgar Yojna', and the number of workdays under it would be increased from 100 days at present to 125 days.

Replying to a query about Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's reported statement that renaming the MGNREGA will lead to unnecessary spending, Fadnavis said, "They criticise when work is carried out under the MNEREGA, but they also attack when no work is carried out. They speak against it even when people benefit from it (the scheme)." "Hence, there is no need to pay attention to them. The Modi government has brought a very positive change, which will benefit the rural development and rural employment generation in a big way," the CM said.

When asked about concerns being raised that the Opposition was not allowed to protest on the steps of the Vidhan Bhavan (state legislature complex) and that there was talk that it was part of the government's strategy, Fadnavis said, "We don't have any such strategy. On the contrary, I am very happy that a lot of discussion is going on in this year's session." The winter session of the Maharashtra legislature is currently underway in Nagpur.

"I am also very happy that so many bills have been approved in this session. We should be happy when discussions are held because protesting on steps and not taking part in discussions does not have a place in democracy. We welcome if discussion is held as much as possible," he said.

Talking about the upcoming municipal corporation elections in Maharashtra, Fadnavis said the next mayor in Mumbai will be of the ruling Mahayuti.

There are only two major parties in Kalyan-Dombivli (region in Thane district) and those are Shiv Sena and BJP, he said, adding that other parties don't have much existence there.

"We (Sena-BJP) will sit together and decide on the seats," he said. PTI CLS NP