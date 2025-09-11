Fadnavis slams Karnataka govt over St Mary metro station plan; says it is insult to Shivaji

Mumbai, Sep 11 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday slammed the Congress government in neighbouring Karnataka for its move to rename Shivajinagar metro rail station in Bengaluru after St Mary.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah recently said his government would consider renaming Bengaluru's Shivajinagar metro station after St Mary following a request made during the annual feast at St Mary's Basilica. His deputy DK Shivakumar had claimed there is nothing unusual in responding to such community requests.

Talking to reporters here, Fadnavis said, "I condemn the Karnataka government's move to rename Shivajinagar metro station in Bengaluru after St Mary. Its an insult to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The Congress has continued its tradition of insulting the Maratha warrior king since the time of Nehru who made comments against Shivaji Maharaj in his book Discovery of India." Fadnavis said he was praying that the Almighty gives Siddaramaiah sense to not go ahead with such a decision that is based on religion and was against the Maratha warrior king.

On comments from some Opposition leaders that India too could face civic unrest like the one currently underway in Nepal and earlier seen in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Fadnavis said the level of the Opposition has sunk.

"You can criticise the government's programmes and policies but not the society and country," he asserted.

He also asked those criticising the Maratha quota GR to read the document carefully, adding that the implementation of the Hyderabad Gazette is not a blanket nod for all Marathas to be given Kunbi caste certificates.

"Only those who possess Kunbi caste documents and evidence will be given caste certificates after proper verification. Those criticising the GR should read it carefully," Fadnavis said. PTI MR BNM