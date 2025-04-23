Fadnavis speaks to kin of Maharashtra victims of J-K terror attack, assures all help

Mumbai, Apr 23 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has spoken to the families of people from the state who were targeted by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam and assured all help to them.

Also, the Maharashtra government has requested the Civil Aviation Ministry to arrange a special flight to bring back the bodies of five persons from the state killed in the terror attack, a release from Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's office said on Wednesday.

Terrorists struck a prime tourist location at Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday, killing at least 26 persons and injuring several others, according to officials. The deceased included two foreigners -- from the UAE and Nepal -- and two locals, officials said.

Fadnavis in a post on X on Tuesday night said he had spoken to the families of some tourists from Nagpur and Pune who were injured in the terror attack and assured them of all help.

Deputy CM Shinde had a telephonic conversation with Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu, requesting to arrange for a special flight to bring back the deceased and facilitate the return of their relatives to Maharashtra.

"Five tourists from the state have died in the attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir. Their relatives are also waiting for their return," a release from Shinde's office said.

Naidu has accepted the request, the release said.

"After getting the list (of Maharashtra tourists) from the Jammu and Kashmir administration, arrangements will be made to bring everyone back soon," it said. PTI MR COR GK