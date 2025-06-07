Fadnavis steers clear of buzz over possible Thackeray, Pawar family reunions

Pune, Jun 7 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Saturday that he did not want to invite “trouble” by commenting on the speculation over potential tie-ups between the NCP factions as well as the estranged Thackeray cousins.

Fadnavis was here to attend a book launch.

“I don’t subscribe to ‘begani shaadi mein Abdullah diwana’ (a person getting involved in someone else’s affairs even though he has nothing to do with it),” he said in response to questions about the Thackerays and the Pawars.

Over the past few weeks, there has been a growing buzz about a possible reunion between the NCP, headed by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, and NCP (SP), led by his uncle Sharad Pawar.

Speculation is also rife about an alliance between Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).

“They are brothers (Thackerays) as well as uncle and nephew (Pawars). If they decide among themselves, then fine. You (media) are speculating. I don’t even know if they are communicating with one another, but you have already grown impatient. I don’t want to invite trouble by commenting on both families,” said Fadnavis.

When asked about surplus sugar stock in the state, Fadnavis said polylactic acid (biodegradable plastic) can be made from it. “This could also serve as a decent solution for times when we have excess stock,” he added. PTI COR NR