Fadnavis takes charge as 20th CM of Maharashtra, holds cabinet meeting

Mumbai, Dec 5 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his deputies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar took charge of their new official responsibilities at the state secretariat `Mantralaya' here after taking oath of office on Thursday evening.

Fadnavis, 54, is the 20th chief minister (not counting multiple terms) since the Maharashtra state was formed in 1960.

The three leaders of the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance were sworn in at a grand ceremony at Azad Maidan, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chief ministers of several states, Union ministers, industry leaders and film stars, among others.

On reaching Mantralaya, the three leaders were given a traditional welcome by the staff.

Fadnavis and his deputies then offered floral tributes to the portraits of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Jijabai, B R Ambedkar and Mahatma Phule.

Chief secretary Sujata Saunik was also present on this occasion.

Fadnavis, Shinde and Pawar then chaired the first cabinet meeting of the new government and interacted with senior officials.

This is Fadnavis's third term as chief minister.

Shankarrao Chavan, Vilasrao Deshmukh and Ashok Chavan were chief minister twice, while Vasant dada Patil and Sharad Pawar occupied the post four times. PTI MR KRK