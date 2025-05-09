Fadnavis takes stock of security measures in Maharashtra

Mumbai, May 9 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is chairing a meeting at his official residence ‘Varsha’ in south Mumbai on “security measures” in the wake of the current situation, his office said on Friday.

State director-general of police, top home department officials and senior officers of various agencies and departments are attending the meeting, said the Chief Minister’s Office.

Deputy CM Eknath Shinde is also a part of the discussions, it said.

Earlier in the day, Fadnavis said the police, Coast Guard and Navy were on alert mode in Maharashtra, and all SoPs (Standard Operating Procedures) were being followed.

He was responding to a question on the steps being taken to protect the state’s coastline.

“Police, Navy and Coast Guard are on alert mode. Regular exercises are being undertaken, and whatever steps are needed to be taken as per the ‘war book’ are being taken care of. A review meeting on internal security will be convened later in the day. We are on alert mode,” he said.

India on Thursday night neutralised Pakistan military's attempt to hit military stations in Jammu, Pathankot, Udhampur and some other locations with missiles and drones.

In the early hours of Wednesday, the Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan under Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives. PTI MR NR