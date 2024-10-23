Fadnavis to file nomination from Nagpur South-West seat

Nagpur, Oct 23 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will file his nomination papers from Nagpur South-West assembly constituency here on Friday, a BJP release said.

Advertisment

The BJP has already released its first list of candidates for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections.

Along with Fadnavis, the party's Nagpur-South candidate Mohan Mate and Nagpur-East candidate Krishna Khopde will also file their nominations at the Nagpur district collectorate on October 25.

Before filing the papers, Fadnavis and the other two leaders will pay floral tributes to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's statue at Sanvidhan square, said city BJP chief Bunty Kukde. PTI CLS KRK