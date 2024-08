Panaji, Aug 23 (PTI) Maharashtra's deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis would lay the foundation stone of the new headquarters of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party near Panaji on Saturday.

Party president J P Nadda was supposed to be the chief guest at the function, but as he had some appointments in Delhi, Fadnavis will take his place, said state BJP chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and other state BJP leaders will be present, he said. PTI RPS KRK