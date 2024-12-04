Fadnavis to take oath as CM for 3rd time, PM Modi to attend ceremony

Mumbai, Dec 4 (PTI) Devendra Fadnavis will be sworn in as Maharashtra Chief Minister on Thursday, after Governor C P Radhakrishnan invited him to form the new government in the state.

Two deputy chief ministers, including NCP leader Ajit Pawar, will also be sworn in at the ceremony at the sprawling Azad Maidan in south Mumbai on Thursday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

There is no clarity yet on whether outgoing CM Eknath Shinde will be a part of the new ministry. While Fadnavis said he has requested Shinde to join the government, Shinde said the media will be updated on this front later on Wednesday.

A delegation of the ruling Mahayuti alliance met the Governor at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday, soon after Fadnavis was unanimously elected state BJP legislature party leader.

At the legislature party meeting held in Vidhan Bhawan, former Gujarat CM and BJP’s central observer Vijay Rupani announced that Fadnavis (54) has been unanimously elected the BJP legislature party leader.

Speaking at the meeting, BJP’s central observer and Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the “double engine government” in the state and the Centre will boost development.

Fadnavis thanked the BJP legislators for reposing trust in him, adding that the thumping victory of the ruling Mahayuti alliance in the November 20 assembly elections was due to the mantra of “Ek hai toh safe hai” given by PM Modi.

At the Vidhan Bhawan meeting, senior state BJP leader Chandrakant Patil proposed the name of Fadnavis as the legislature party leader.

Fadnavis' name was finalised for the top post at the state BJP's core committee meet held here ahead of the legislature party meeting.

Speaking to reporters at Raj Bhavan, Fadnavis said, “I met Eknath Shinde yesterday and told him that it is the wish of both the Shiv Sena and Mahayuti members that he should be with us in this government. I have full faith that he will be with us.” Shinde had been camping in Thane citing health problems, sparking speculation of internal discord in the Mahayuti alliance. However, he returned to Mumbai on Tuesday.

At the Raj Bhavan press conference on Wednesday, when a reporter asked Shinde if he and Ajit Pawar would be sworn in as deputy chief ministers at Azad Maidan, Shinde replied, “Let’s wait till evening. The oath ceremony is tomorrow.” Ajit Pawar butted in, quipping, “Inka to shaam tak pata chalega. Main to shapath le raha hoon. He (Shinde) will figure it out by this evening. I’m the one taking the oath.” “I am happy that at this place around two and a half years ago, Fadnavis had recommended my name that I should become the CM. Now, we have given a letter of recommendation from Shiv Sena for Fadnavis to become CM. This government is being formed in a healthy atmosphere. I congratulate Devendra ji and wish him the best,” Shinde said.

The BJP achieved remarkable success in the November 20 Maharashtra elections, securing 132 out of the 288 assembly seats in the state, marking its best performance in the state so far.

Together with its allies Shiv Sena and NCP, the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition has a commanding majority of 230 seats.

On Tuesday, Fadnavis met caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at his official residence, 'Varsha,' in south Mumbai for the first time after their meeting in Delhi last week with Union minister Amit Shah.

BJP leader Prasad Lad said the swearing-in ceremony will be a grand affair with nearly 42,000 attendees.

"PM Modi, nine to ten Union ministers, and 19 chief ministers and deputy chief ministers will attend the ceremony," he said.

Special arrangements have been made to accommodate 40,000 BJP supporters and a separate seating arrangement made for 2,000 VVIPs, including leaders from various religions, he said.

More than 4,000 police personnel have been deployed for security during the swearing-in ceremony, an official said.

At least 3,500 police personnel and 520 officers have been deployed for security arrangements, the official said.

A platoon of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), and Quick Response Team (QRT), Riots Control Team, Delta, Combat teams and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad have also been deployed, he said.

Security arrangements have also been made considering the traffic congestion on roads leading to Azad Maidan, and 280 personnel of the traffic wing, including senior police officials, will ensure smooth vehicular movement, he said.

There is an interesting detail in the invitation cards sent out by the state Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik for the ceremony. It mentions the name of the new CM as "Devendra Sarita Gangadharrao Fadnavis". Sarita is his mother's name and Gangadhar is his father's.

The BJP leader had used 'Devendra Gangadhar Fadnavis' as his name in the affidavit filed ahead of the assembly polls this year. The invites to the 2014 and 2019 swearing-in ceremonies, when Fadnavis took the oath, did not have his mother's name either. PTI ND MR DC GK KRK VT